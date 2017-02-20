UK football season ticket prices will increase slightly for 2017

Kentucky football ticket prices will increase slightly for the 2017 season, the athletics department announced Monday.
The ticket price bump, the first significant one since 2010, comes out to a little more than $4 per game, a UK official said.
Season tickets for the seven-game home stand at Commonwealth Stadium will be available for $310, a $30 increase from the 2016 price. The corresponding K-Fund donations will not change for this season. Many of the upper-level seats are available without the K-Fund donation piece.
The football Pocket Pass also returns for 2017. It includes a mobile ticket to all seven home games for a discounted price of $205. It allows fans to watch games from various viewpoints throughout the season with seat locations delivered electronically to mobile devices.
Premium season tickets, which include the suite, loge mezzanine and field club levels are $350 apiece. Public season tickets in sections 201-203 and 209-11 will cost $240. Fans can view a seating chart with the various pricing levels.
Guy Ramsey, UK’s director for strategic communication, said the school looked at other ticket prices league-wide before deciding on the increase, and he noted that Kentucky remains in the bottom fourth in the league as far as pricing.
Football ticket prices are the foundation for all things related to the program, he said.
“We wanted to make sure we were supporting the program in the right way and make sure we were giving ourselves a chance to continue our upward trajectory,” Ramsey said.
Prices for parking passes and corresponding K-Fund donations for parking also will remain unchanged.
UK will be working with fans that park in the Purple Lot to reassign spaces as construction on the new baseball stadium begins. The school is offering them a chance to move anywhere that spaces are available around the stadium.
“They’re the first people we will try to serve just because we recognize that a lot of them have been there a long time,” Ramsey said.
New season tickets will also go on sale beginning Wednesday at UKFootballTix.com. Fans will be able to use the virtual venue to view and compare available seat locations and see a 360-degree virtual view from the seats inside the stadium. Payment plans will be available for new purchases and renewals.
UK’s home schedule includes Southeastern Conference rivals Florida and Tennessee as well as in-state opponents Louisville and Eastern Kentucky.
“The investment our football season ticket holders make in our program each season and the support they show by coming to Commonwealth on game day is the foundation of Kentucky football, particularly during this time of growth,” Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said in the release from UK. “We thank them for their passion and loyalty and we are committed to repaying them with a team that we can all be proud of.”
Fans that renew or purchase new tickets by the following deadlines will have access to exclusive offers:
▪ Renew or purchase by Feb. 28 and receive two complimentary tickets to a select 2017-18 men’s basketball game; a chance to get “season ticket surprises;” a chance to renew via a four-month, no-interest payment plan; and the other bonuses below.
▪ Renew or purchase by March 31 and receive five bonus K-Fund priority points; an invitation to a 2017 football facility tour; remaining “season ticket surprise” opportunities; a chance to renew through a three-month, no-interest payment plan.
Some season ticket surprises, as UK dubs them, will include access to the Blue-White Spring Game club tickets, autographed UK items and access to complimentary ticket offers to select games.
Season ticket holders who are interested in changing or adding seat locations that were not purchased in 2016 will be able to view current seating availability online through the Kentucky Football Virtual Venue at UKFootballTix.com beginning Wednesday.
After finding a seat they are interested in, season ticket holders can call the UK Ticket Office to lock in new seat locations with a renewal payment.
After the April 19 renewal deadline, season ticket holders who have renewed their seats will also have the opportunity to participate in Kentucky’s optional seat upgrade process.
Those interested in participating in the process should opt in now by checking the box on the back of their paper renewal invoice or answering the appropriate question as part of the online renewal process. Those who opt in will receive a seat selection appointment time in early May.
▪ The party chalets known as the 1865 Club will be available again for tailgating. There already are a few full-season reservations placed, Ramsey said.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
