Tickets for Kentucky football’s Blue-White Spring Game available starting next week

Free tickets for the University of Kentucky football team’s annual Blue-White Spring Game will be available beginning next week.
The game is scheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Commonwealth Stadium.
Season ticket holders from 2016 and those who have already bought season tickets for 2017 will get first crack at the tickets on Monday at 9 a.m. The general public will be able to access them one week later on March 13 at 9 a.m.
Seating in the lower level will be reserved, while general admission seating in the 200-level will be opened based on demand. Lower-level tickets along the north and south sidelines will be distributed first, followed by end-zone tickets. Season ticket holders were to receive an email this week detailing how they may obtain up to eight tickets during the pre-sale.
Tickets will be available through the following outlets:
▪ By phone through Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000
Tickets are free but there is a small service charge per ticket.
Parking in the lots surrounding Commonwealth Stadium will be free and open to the public for the Blue-White Spring Game. All lots will open at 4 p.m. on game day.
UK students may obtain free tickets at the Joe Craft Center ticket office beginning Monday. Students may pick up two tickets per ID.
Tickets still available on game day may be picked up free of charge at the stadium ticket office prior to kickoff, based on availability.
