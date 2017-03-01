Tickets for Kentucky football’s Blue-White Spring Game available starting next week

0:49 Derek Willis on how he told the team about his proposal plan Pause

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

2:01 A lucrative tax break

1:14 Injured Isaiah Briscoe: I've got to get my thumb right

1:11 John Calipari knew about Derek Willis' engagement plan

3:21 UK celebrates veteran trio, Derek Willis proposal on Senior Night

0:20 Strong storms in Lexington

9:15 Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear delivers Democratic response to Trump's joint address to Congress

1:11 Storm damages Masterson Station