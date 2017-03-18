UK quarterback commitment Jarren Williams lands an offer from LSU

Louisiana State extended a scholarship offer to UK football commitment Jarren Williams during his recruiting visit to Baton Rouge on Saturday.
Williams — a 6-foot-3 quarterback in the class of 2018 — has been racking up the offers since committing to the Wildcats last summer. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native has also received offers from Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi, Miami and Michigan State.
He told the Herald-Leader that he was at LSU this weekend to honor an earlier commitment he had made to visit the school’s campus. Williams also visited Tennessee earlier this month, but he has repeatedly said that he’s “firmly” committed to the Cats.
Williams also told the Herald-Leader on Saturday that he’s planning to be in Lexington for UK’s spring game, which is set for April 14.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
Comments