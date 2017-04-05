Kentucky football sets dates for Homecoming, Heroes’ Day, other promotions

Kentucky football will twice honor the armed services as part of its home promotions schedule this fall.
The Cats’ home opener against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 9 will be Heroes’ Day, honoring all active and reserve members of the armed forces, as well as police, firefighters and first responders. Ticket discounts for that day will be set sometime prior to the game.
Kentucky welcomes its new Hall of Fame class for the Sept. 23 Florida game. Inductees will be honored on the field. UK announces each class over the summer.
High school bands from across the state are invited to Band Day as UK plays Eastern Michigan on Sept. 30.
Homecoming, UK’s Ag Roundup and Family Weekend are part of the Oct. 7 festivities for the Missouri game.
On Nov. 4, Kentucky will have its first Salute to Veterans as the Cats face Mississippi. The Rebels game is also Youth Football Day with special offers for youth football players and their parents. A few select teams will get a chance to play on the Commonwealth Stadium field at halftime.
Kentucky’s Senior Day will be held in conjunction with the Governor’s Cup game against Louisville on Nov. 25.
Season tickets are on sale for new and returning ticket-holders at UKfootballtix.com. Single game tickets will go on sale this summer.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
UK football schedule
Home games in capital letters. Times to be determined.
Sept. 2: At Southern Miss
Sept. 9: EASTERN KENTUCKY
Sept. 16: At South Carolina
Sept. 23: FLORIDA
Sept. 30: EASTERN MICHIGAN
Oct. 7: MISSOURI
Oct. 21: At Mississippi State
Oct. 28: TENNESSEE
Nov. 4: MISSISSIPPI
Nov. 11: At Vanderbilt
Nov. 18: At Georgia
Nov. 25: LOUISVILLE
