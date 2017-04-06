UK Football

April 6, 2017 2:49 PM

Kickoff time, TV set for UK football season opener

By Jared Peck

Kentucky has announced that its 2017 football season opener on the road against Southern Mississippi will kick off at 4 p.m. EDT on Sept. 2 and be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

This marks the second year in a row that UK has opened the season against the Golden Eagles. Last season the Cats allowed 34 unanswered points, turning a 25-point lead at one point into a 44-35 upset loss in Commonwealth Stadium.

The collapse threatened to derail Kentucky’s season from the outset, but the Cats were able to go 7-3 over their last 10 regular-season games with victories over teams including Mississippi State, South Carolina and Louisville. UK finished the season 7-6 after a loss to Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

UK has faced Southern Miss three times, holding a 2-1 advantage.

Kentucky will wrap up spring practice with its annual Blue-White Spring Game on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Commonwealth Stadium. It will be televised on the SEC Network.

UK football schedule

Home games in capital letters. (Remaining game times to be determined later)

Sept. 2: At Southern Miss, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9: EASTERN KENTUCKY

Sept. 16: At South Carolina

Sept. 23: FLORIDA

Sept. 30: EASTERN MICHIGAN

Oct. 7: MISSOURI

Oct. 21: At Mississippi State

Oct. 28: TENNESSEE

Nov. 4: MISSISSIPPI

Nov. 11: At Vanderbilt

Nov. 18: At Georgia

Nov. 25: LOUISVILLE

