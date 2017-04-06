Kickoff time, TV set for UK football season opener

Kentucky has announced that its 2017 football season opener on the road against Southern Mississippi will kick off at 4 p.m. EDT on Sept. 2 and be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
This marks the second year in a row that UK has opened the season against the Golden Eagles. Last season the Cats allowed 34 unanswered points, turning a 25-point lead at one point into a 44-35 upset loss in Commonwealth Stadium.
The collapse threatened to derail Kentucky’s season from the outset, but the Cats were able to go 7-3 over their last 10 regular-season games with victories over teams including Mississippi State, South Carolina and Louisville. UK finished the season 7-6 after a loss to Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl.
UK has faced Southern Miss three times, holding a 2-1 advantage.
Kentucky will wrap up spring practice with its annual Blue-White Spring Game on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Commonwealth Stadium. It will be televised on the SEC Network.
Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere
UK football schedule
Home games in capital letters. (Remaining game times to be determined later)
Sept. 2: At Southern Miss, 4 p.m.
Sept. 9: EASTERN KENTUCKY
Sept. 16: At South Carolina
Sept. 23: FLORIDA
Sept. 30: EASTERN MICHIGAN
Oct. 7: MISSOURI
Oct. 21: At Mississippi State
Oct. 28: TENNESSEE
Nov. 4: MISSISSIPPI
Nov. 11: At Vanderbilt
Nov. 18: At Georgia
Nov. 25: LOUISVILLE
