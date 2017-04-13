Five things to watch for in UK football’s Blue-White Spring Game

Headed to Commonwealth Stadium Friday night to get a sneak peek at the 2017 University of Kentucky football team? In this two-minute video, beat writer Jennifer Smith offers five things she'll be keeping an eye out for when the annual Blue-White Spring Game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Seating in the lower level will be reserved, while seating in the upper level will be open based on demand. Tickets are free at Ticketmaster.com, but there is a small service charge.

2017 University of Kentucky football schedule

The game will be televised on the SEC Network. Get updates and post-game reaction from Commonwealth Stadium from Jennifer Smith on Twitter @jenheraldleader.