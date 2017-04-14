Boy beating cancer leads Kentucky’s charge onto field for spring game

Kentucky fans came to watch some spring football at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday night and were treated to a beautiful moment in addition to some gorgeous weather.
Ryan Cremeens, a fourth-grader from Madison County who has been battling cancer, led the UK football team onto the field before the game carrying an American flag.
Why We Love Sports Today: 9-year-old cancer survivor Ryan Cremeens led Kentucky out of the tunnel at the spring game.https://t.co/3el4OZ9r7i— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 15, 2017
Ryan was diagnosed last summer with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue tumor in his sinus cavity, according to reports by WKYT and WLEX.
Ryan, who turns 10 in August, went through 42 weeks of chemotherapy after surgery to have the tumor removed. His recent scans came up clean, according to Larry Vaught of WLEX.
He celebrated by joining the UK team on the field during a recent scrimmage then was invited back for Friday night’s charge onto the Commonwealth Stadium turf.
Fans may wish Ryan well on the TeamRyan Facebook page.
