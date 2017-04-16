UK Football

April 16, 2017 8:29 PM

Three-star wide receiver joins Kentucky’s recruiting class of 2018

By Ben Roberts

Three-star wide receiver Cadarius Gaskin announced Sunday night that he has committed to play for the University of Kentucky.

Gaskin — a 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect from Delray Beach, Fla. — is the No. 136 wide receiver in the class of 2018, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He also had reported scholarship offers from North Carolina State, Syracuse, West Virginia, Rutgers and Illinois.

UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and wide receivers coach Lamar Thomas were his main recruiters.

Gaskin is the Wildcats’ sixth commitment for the 2018 class, and he’s the second wide receiver for that group, joining fellow Florida pass-catcher Marvin Alexander. UK also has a commitment from four-star tight end Brenden Bates.

Gunnar Hoak looked forward to showing what he could do

Sihiem King props up AJ Rose, talks first TD run 0:54

Darin Hinshaw proud of Gunnar Hoak 1:13

