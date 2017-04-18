Kentucky awards bowl season rings to football team

Go to a bowl. Get some bling.
Tuesday morning, the University of Kentucky unveiled the rings it awarded to each football player for the 2016-17 season. They include a nod to UK’s TaxSlayer Bowl appearance, and, perhaps more significantly, its win over Louisville in the Governor’s Cup.
Kentucky posted a photo on Twitter of what looks to be Coach Mark Stoops’ ring. A top-down view shows the UK logo in white stones embedded in a large blue stone with KENTUCKY on one side and FOOTBALL on the other.
One panel has Stoops’ name and position, “COACH,” along with the TaxSlayer Bowl logo. Kentucky lost to Georgia Tech 33-18 in the bowl came, but had its best season under Stoops.
The other side panel includes the Governor’s Cup trophy with the year, 2016, and the score, 41-38 score. Kentucky upset then-No. 11 Louisville in Louisville, a stunning result that not only guaranteed UK’s first winning season since 2009 at 7-6, it also provided another signature win for its fan base.
