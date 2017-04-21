Florida playmaker Jacques-Louis commits to play for UK football team

Persistence has paid off again for the University of Kentucky football program.
UK landed a commitment Friday morning from Florida playmaker Shocky Jacques-Louis, who has said for months that the Wildcats were the top team in his recruitment, based partly on the continued interest showed by the UK coaching staff.
Jacques-Louis — a 6-foot, 170-pound prospect from Fort Myers, Fla. — is being recruited by UK as a wide receiver.
“They were here since my freshman year, and they saw the potential I had,” Jacques-Louis told the Herald-Leader. “We made a bond since my first camp in Kentucky.”
Jacques-Louis called UK coaches Darin Hinshaw — his primary recruiter — and Eddie Gran with the news Friday morning. “They were extremely excited, just as I am,” he said.
He chose the Wildcats over reported scholarship offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Missouri and several other schools. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 107 wide receiver in the class of 2018.
UK quarterback commitment Jarren Williams, who also continues to land major scholarship offers, has told the Herald-Leader in multiple interviews recently that Jacques-Louis has been the player he’s been recruiting the hardest.
Jacques-Louis caught 20 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns as a junior last season, and he also had two return touchdowns. He’s the third wide receiver in UK’s 2018 recruiting class, joining fellow Florida natives Marvin Alexander and Cadarius Gaskin.
UK also has a commitment from four-star tight end Brenden Bates, another future pass-catching option for Williams and the other Wildcats quarterbacks.
In all, Kentucky has seven commitments for the class of 2018. Four of those players are from the state of Florida.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
UK football commitments for the class of 2018
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
Hometown
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247Sports
Marvin Alexander
WR
6-3
175
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
—
***
Brenden Bates
TE
6-5
220
Cincinnati, Ohio
****
***
—
****
Cadarius Gaskin
WR
6-2
200
Delray Beach, Fla.
***
***
—
***
Davoan Hawkins
DE
6-5
250
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
—
***
Shocky Jacques-Louis
WR
6-0
170
Fort Myers, Fla.
***
***
—
***
Alex Reigelsperger
DE
6-5
235
Huber Heights, Ohio
***
***
****
***
Jarren Williams
QB
6-2
207
Lawrenceville, Ga.
***
***
***
***
