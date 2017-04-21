UK Football

April 21, 2017 11:28 AM

Florida playmaker Jacques-Louis commits to play for UK football team

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

Persistence has paid off again for the University of Kentucky football program.

UK landed a commitment Friday morning from Florida playmaker Shocky Jacques-Louis, who has said for months that the Wildcats were the top team in his recruitment, based partly on the continued interest showed by the UK coaching staff.

Jacques-Louis — a 6-foot, 170-pound prospect from Fort Myers, Fla. — is being recruited by UK as a wide receiver.

“They were here since my freshman year, and they saw the potential I had,” Jacques-Louis told the Herald-Leader. “We made a bond since my first camp in Kentucky.”

Jacques-Louis called UK coaches Darin Hinshaw — his primary recruiter — and Eddie Gran with the news Friday morning. “They were extremely excited, just as I am,” he said.

He chose the Wildcats over reported scholarship offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Missouri and several other schools. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 107 wide receiver in the class of 2018.

UK quarterback commitment Jarren Williams, who also continues to land major scholarship offers, has told the Herald-Leader in multiple interviews recently that Jacques-Louis has been the player he’s been recruiting the hardest.

Jacques-Louis caught 20 passes for 314 yards and five touchdowns as a junior last season, and he also had two return touchdowns. He’s the third wide receiver in UK’s 2018 recruiting class, joining fellow Florida natives Marvin Alexander and Cadarius Gaskin.

UK also has a commitment from four-star tight end Brenden Bates, another future pass-catching option for Williams and the other Wildcats quarterbacks.

In all, Kentucky has seven commitments for the class of 2018. Four of those players are from the state of Florida.

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

UK football commitments for the class of 2018

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

Hometown

Rivals

Scout

ESPN

247Sports

Marvin Alexander

WR

6-3

175

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

Brenden Bates

TE

6-5

220

Cincinnati, Ohio

****

***

****

Cadarius Gaskin

WR

6-2

200

Delray Beach, Fla.

***

***

***

Davoan Hawkins

DE

6-5

250

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

Shocky Jacques-Louis

WR

6-0

170

Fort Myers, Fla.

***

***

***

Alex Reigelsperger

DE

6-5

235

Huber Heights, Ohio

***

***

****

***

Jarren Williams

QB

6-2

207

Lawrenceville, Ga.

***

***

***

***

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kash Daniel: Don't be the best Dick Butkus

Kash Daniel: Don't be the best Dick Butkus 0:32

Kash Daniel: Don't be the best Dick Butkus
Jamar 1:05

Jamar "Boogie" Watson hopes to make name as big as DeMarcus Cousins
Gunnar Hoak looked forward to showing what he could do 1:12

Gunnar Hoak looked forward to showing what he could do

View More Video

Sports Videos