May 02, 2017 6:52 PM

Kentucky Hall of Fame names All Commonwealth football team

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame named its Community Trust Bank 2017 Collegiate All Commonwealth Team on Tuesday.

The All Commonwealth team is a preseason award for football players attending Kentucky colleges or universities. Players were nominated by their schools based on their unique leadership skills.

The awards will be handed out to the players during the 2017 Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Lexington Opera House on June 23.

Tickets will be available by calling (859) 276-3488.

2017 Collegiate All Commonwealth Team

Campbellsville: Hunter Brown, Bradley Bates, Dante’ Hollie

Centre: Devin Hayes, J.D. Dotson, Austin Hayes, Tim Grabenstein

Cumberlands: Seph Burke, Thomas Daniel, Daniel Berry, Kevin Claussen

Eastern Kentucky: Keith Wrzuszczak, Jeff Canady, Kobie Grace, Thomas Owens

Georgetown: Zach Harris, Mitch Wessell, Cam Oshodi, Dustin Haraway

Kentucky: Nick Haynes, Stephen Johnson, Mike Edwards, Courtney Love

Kentucky Christian: Darren Pendergrass, Javin Harrison, Robert Powell, Caden Stephens

Kentucky State: Lavell Cloyd, Donovan Cecil, Rodriquez Jones, Ryan Luckett

Kentucky Wesleyan: Mike Malone, Ty Martin Miles, Chris Lemus

Lindsey Wilson: Dylan Beasley, Zac Lawson, Tony Brackins

Louisville: Drew Bailey, Reggie Bonnafon, Charles Standberry, Trevon Young

Morehead State: Colt Briggs, Kyler Corbett, Brandyn Duncan, Jake Sutherland

Murray State: Dylan Boone, Jordon Gandy, Joe Irby, Bishop Woods

Pikeville: Austin Pray, Hasani Warren, Roman Morris, Cornelius Jackson

Thomas More: Brenan Kuntz, Tre’ Tunstill, Johnny Lammers

Union: Serge Vita, Kermit Gibbs , Brad Elkins

Western Kentucky: Mike White, Marcus Ward, Joe Brown, Derik Overstreet

