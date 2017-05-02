Kentucky Hall of Fame names All Commonwealth football team

The Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame named its Community Trust Bank 2017 Collegiate All Commonwealth Team on Tuesday.
The All Commonwealth team is a preseason award for football players attending Kentucky colleges or universities. Players were nominated by their schools based on their unique leadership skills.
The awards will be handed out to the players during the 2017 Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Lexington Opera House on June 23.
Tickets will be available by calling (859) 276-3488.
2017 Collegiate All Commonwealth Team
Campbellsville: Hunter Brown, Bradley Bates, Dante’ Hollie
Centre: Devin Hayes, J.D. Dotson, Austin Hayes, Tim Grabenstein
Cumberlands: Seph Burke, Thomas Daniel, Daniel Berry, Kevin Claussen
Eastern Kentucky: Keith Wrzuszczak, Jeff Canady, Kobie Grace, Thomas Owens
Georgetown: Zach Harris, Mitch Wessell, Cam Oshodi, Dustin Haraway
Kentucky: Nick Haynes, Stephen Johnson, Mike Edwards, Courtney Love
Kentucky Christian: Darren Pendergrass, Javin Harrison, Robert Powell, Caden Stephens
Kentucky State: Lavell Cloyd, Donovan Cecil, Rodriquez Jones, Ryan Luckett
Kentucky Wesleyan: Mike Malone, Ty Martin Miles, Chris Lemus
Lindsey Wilson: Dylan Beasley, Zac Lawson, Tony Brackins
Louisville: Drew Bailey, Reggie Bonnafon, Charles Standberry, Trevon Young
Morehead State: Colt Briggs, Kyler Corbett, Brandyn Duncan, Jake Sutherland
Murray State: Dylan Boone, Jordon Gandy, Joe Irby, Bishop Woods
Pikeville: Austin Pray, Hasani Warren, Roman Morris, Cornelius Jackson
Thomas More: Brenan Kuntz, Tre’ Tunstill, Johnny Lammers
Union: Serge Vita, Kermit Gibbs , Brad Elkins
Western Kentucky: Mike White, Marcus Ward, Joe Brown, Derik Overstreet
