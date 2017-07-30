Live updates from Kentucky football Media Day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Landon Young thankful for experience as true freshman Pause 1:08 C.J. Conrad: We're definitely not satisfied; we want to win every game 0:53 Vince Marrow: We're very close to where we should be 0:42 A.J. Rose excited for opportunity after redshirting 1:34 Drew Barker back to 100 percent, no limitations 0:51 Benny Snell on setting fire to preseason magazine 0:13 Is Benny Snell the best back in the SEC? 1:15 Stephen Johnson: Fumbling issues have been addressed 1:16 Matt Elam: If you're relevant, you're going to have criticism 1:04 Stoops expects Lynn Bowden this week, plus injury updates Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email During preseason media day, Coach Mark Stoops was asked which member of his staff is the most athletic. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

During preseason media day, Coach Mark Stoops was asked which member of his staff is the most athletic. Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com