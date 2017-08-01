Checking in on UK’s football commitments for 2018 (and the Cats’ top remaining targets)

With training camp for UK’s 2017 football season beginning this week and official scholarship offers for the class of 2018 going out Tuesday morning, now seems a good time for a refresher on who the Wildcats are expecting (and hoping) to sign next.
Three-star running back Chris Rodriguez’s commitment to Kentucky on Sunday put the Cats’ 2018 commitment list at 16 players, and that group is ranked No. 19 nationally and No. 6 in the Southeastern Conference, according to Rivals.com.
In the SEC, only Louisiana State, Tennessee, Florida, Texas A&M and Mississippi State have better 2018 recruiting classes than Kentucky so far in this cycle.
The Herald-Leader’s Next Cats page dedicated to UK’s football commitments has been updated with the latest info on all 16 of the Wildcats’ pledges for next year. The page includes links to the best video highlights for each recruit, as well as links to each player’s profile page on the top national recruiting websites.
The Next Cats page that tracks UK’s top remaining targets in the 2018 class has also been updated this week with bio information, star rankings and national links to more info on dozens of prospective Wildcats, including four-star running back Shaun Shivers, three-star wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis and three-star cornerback Jamari Brown, three UK targets who received official scholarship offers from Coach Mark Stoops on Tuesday.
UK’s football commitments for the class of 2018
Player
Pos
Ht
Wt
Hometown
Rivals
Scout
ESPN
247Sports
Marvin Alexander
WR
6-3
175
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Brenden Bates
TE
6-5
220
Cincinnati, Ohio
****
***
***
***
Tyler Bentley
DT
6-3
295
West Chester, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Davoan Hawkins
DE
6-5
250
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Akeem Hayes
WR
5-10
175
Hollywood, Fla.
***
***
***
***
Darian Kinnard
OL
6-7
335
Cleveland, Ohio
***
****
****
***
Marquan McCall
OL/DL
6-3
280
Detroit, Mich.
****
****
****
***
Xavier Peters
OLB
6-4
225
West Chester, Ohio
***
****
****
****
Chance Poore
K
6-3
200
Anderson, S.C.
**
Alex Reigelsperger
DE
6-5
235
Huber Heights, Ohio
***
***
****
***
Chris Rodriguez
RB
6-0
200
McDonough, Ga.
***
DeAndre Square
OLB
6-1
200
Detroit, Mich.
***
****
***
***
Keaton Upshaw
TE
6-7
225
Lima, Ohio
***
***
***
***
Dom Williams
CB
5-11
185
Knoxville, Tenn.
***
***
**
Jarren Williams
QB
6-2
207
Lawrenceville, Ga.
****
****
****
****
Quintin Wilson
OL
6-3
290
Cincinnati, Ohio
***
***
***
***
