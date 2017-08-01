Mark Stoops has 16 commitments so far for the recruiting class of 2018.
UK Football

Checking in on UK’s football commitments for 2018 (and the Cats’ top remaining targets)

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

August 01, 2017 7:09 PM

With training camp for UK’s 2017 football season beginning this week and official scholarship offers for the class of 2018 going out Tuesday morning, now seems a good time for a refresher on who the Wildcats are expecting (and hoping) to sign next.

Three-star running back Chris Rodriguez’s commitment to Kentucky on Sunday put the Cats’ 2018 commitment list at 16 players, and that group is ranked No. 19 nationally and No. 6 in the Southeastern Conference, according to Rivals.com.

In the SEC, only Louisiana State, Tennessee, Florida, Texas A&M and Mississippi State have better 2018 recruiting classes than Kentucky so far in this cycle.

The Herald-Leader’s Next Cats page dedicated to UK’s football commitments has been updated with the latest info on all 16 of the Wildcats’ pledges for next year. The page includes links to the best video highlights for each recruit, as well as links to each player’s profile page on the top national recruiting websites.

The Next Cats page that tracks UK’s top remaining targets in the 2018 class has also been updated this week with bio information, star rankings and national links to more info on dozens of prospective Wildcats, including four-star running back Shaun Shivers, three-star wide receiver Shocky Jacques-Louis and three-star cornerback Jamari Brown, three UK targets who received official scholarship offers from Coach Mark Stoops on Tuesday.

Be sure to check out the 2018 commitments page here and the 2018 targets page here, and check back throughout the rest of the recruiting cycle, as both pages will be updated periodically over the next few months.

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

UK’s football commitments for the class of 2018

Player

Pos

Ht

Wt

Hometown

Rivals

Scout

ESPN

247Sports

Marvin Alexander

WR

6-3

175

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Brenden Bates

TE

6-5

220

Cincinnati, Ohio

****

***

***

***

Tyler Bentley

DT

6-3

295

West Chester, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Davoan Hawkins

DE

6-5

250

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Akeem Hayes

WR

5-10

175

Hollywood, Fla.

***

***

***

***

Darian Kinnard

OL

6-7

335

Cleveland, Ohio

***

****

****

***

Marquan McCall

OL/DL

6-3

280

Detroit, Mich.

****

****

****

***

Xavier Peters

OLB

6-4

225

West Chester, Ohio

***

****

****

****

Chance Poore

K

6-3

200

Anderson, S.C.

**

Alex Reigelsperger

DE

6-5

235

Huber Heights, Ohio

***

***

****

***

Chris Rodriguez

RB

6-0

200

McDonough, Ga.

***

DeAndre Square

OLB

6-1

200

Detroit, Mich.

***

****

***

***

Keaton Upshaw

TE

6-7

225

Lima, Ohio

***

***

***

***

Dom Williams

CB

5-11

185

Knoxville, Tenn.

***

***

**

Jarren Williams

QB

6-2

207

Lawrenceville, Ga.

****

****

****

****

Quintin Wilson

OL

6-3

290

Cincinnati, Ohio

***

***

***

***

  Comments  

