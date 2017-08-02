The the newly dubbed Kroger Field, formerly Commonwealth Stadium, got most of its name installed Tuesday. Only the K remained to be placed Wednesday morning. The University of Kentucky athletics department turned the quirk into a ticket promotion for all fans with the first or last name of Roger.
UK Football

‘Roger Field?’ UK turns football stadium’s name quirk into promotion

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

August 02, 2017 9:35 AM

“Roger Field?” The Kentucky athletics department is trying to make the most of a temporary little quirk as the stadium formerly known as Commonwealth is renamed.

Crews placing “Welcome to Kroger Field” on the stadium’s façade facing Nicholasville Road worked backward from the “D” and stopped at the “R” when the work day ended Tuesday, according to UK officials.

That left the sign reading “Roger Field” as its temporary moniker Wednesday morning as people driving in to work saw the stadium’s most visible side.

DeWayne Peevy UK’s deputy athletics director, was quick to spot a promotional opportunity in the predicament. Early Wednesday morning, he tweeted “Calling all Rogers! Stop by Gate 7 at Kroger Field now before the K goes up and present your ID to get 2 free tickets to UK vs EKU on 9/9!”

He later updated that the offer was good for those with Roger as a first or last name.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, their was no update on how many “Rogers” took UK up on the offer.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere

  Comments  

