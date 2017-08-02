‘Roger Field?’ UK turns football stadium’s name quirk into promotion

“Roger Field?” The Kentucky athletics department is trying to make the most of a temporary little quirk as the stadium formerly known as Commonwealth is renamed.
Crews placing “Welcome to Kroger Field” on the stadium’s façade facing Nicholasville Road worked backward from the “D” and stopped at the “R” when the work day ended Tuesday, according to UK officials.
That left the sign reading “Roger Field” as its temporary moniker Wednesday morning as people driving in to work saw the stadium’s most visible side.
DeWayne Peevy UK’s deputy athletics director, was quick to spot a promotional opportunity in the predicament. Early Wednesday morning, he tweeted “Calling all Rogers! Stop by Gate 7 at Kroger Field now before the K goes up and present your ID to get 2 free tickets to UK vs EKU on 9/9!”
Calling all Rogers! Stop by Gate 7 at Kroger Field now before the K goes up and present your ID to get 2 free tickets to UK vs EKU on 9/9! pic.twitter.com/9dOTEKYWtc— DeWayne Peevy (@UKDeWaynePeevy) August 2, 2017
He later updated that the offer was good for those with Roger as a first or last name.
As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, their was no update on how many “Rogers” took UK up on the offer.
Jared Peck
