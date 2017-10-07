More Videos

  • Mark Stoops addresses Luke Wright situation, talks about win

    Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops updates media on the condition of quarterback Luke Wright, who collapsed on sideline during game with Missouri. Stoops also talks about UK’s 40-34 win.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops updates media on the condition of quarterback Luke Wright, who collapsed on sideline during game with Missouri. Stoops also talks about UK’s 40-34 win. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops updates media on the condition of quarterback Luke Wright, who collapsed on sideline during game with Missouri. Stoops also talks about UK’s 40-34 win. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

UK Football

Kentucky players ‘a little bit shook’ after QB’s collapse on sideline

By Jennifer Smith

jsmith3@herald-leader.com

October 07, 2017 11:16 PM

University of Kentucky quarterback Luke Wright was removed from the sideline on a stretcher late in the Wildcats’ football game against Missouri on Saturday night.

Wright, a 6-foot-4 junior backup from Atlanta, collapsed on the sideline behind head coach Mark Stoops and was quickly tended to by members of the UK training staff. At the time, Kentucky and Missouri were tied 34-34 with 9:46 remaining in the game at Kroger Field. Wright had not played in the game to that point.

The game was stopped for more than five minutes and fans in the stadium fell silent as Wright was tended to by medical personnel.

After the game, Stoops reported that Wright was “responsive” but said he couldn’t elaborate further on the quarterback’s condition or what caused his collapse.

“Nobody likes to see that and our team was definitely a little bit shook, but once we kind of figured out what it was, at least it was better than some other things that could have been going on, I guess, without getting into it,” he said.

A couple of hours after the Kentucky win, Wright tweeted out: “All came back good. Thanks for all the prayers!”

Kentucky’s starting quarterback, Stephen Johnson, called the incident “scary.”

“Luke’s my really, really good friend,” Johnson said. “To see that happen to him, it hurt to watch. But from what I’ve heard, he’s up in the hotel room, he’s responding and able to move around. Really happy about that.”

Wright, a former walk-on who transferred to UK from Cincinnati, started one game last season against Austin Peay, completing three of four passes for 28 yards. While at Cincinnati, Wright played in four games.

Stoops helped the team collect itself and go back out on the field, running back Benny Snell said.

“That was very disturbing,” Snell said after the 40-34 win. “ I’m going to keep him in my prayers for sure. The team will. Coach Stoops he had us calm. He said, ‘It is what it is. He’s OK.’ It was a tie ball game. There’s no losing from that. We could never let that happen. Stoops got us calm.”

  • Mark Stoops: I’m gonna pull a Mike Leach right now

    After the 40-34 win over Missouri, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops talked about his high school coach Don Bucci, who was at the game.

Mark Stoops: I’m gonna pull a Mike Leach right now

After the 40-34 win over Missouri, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops talked about his high school coach Don Bucci, who was at the game.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

  • Mark Stoops credits Dean Hood for fake punt call

    Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops credited special teams coordinator Dean Hood with the fake punt call that resulted in Kash Daniels picking up a key first down in the fourth quarter.

Mark Stoops credits Dean Hood for fake punt call

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops credited special teams coordinator Dean Hood with the fake punt call that resulted in Kash Daniels picking up a key first down in the fourth quarter.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

  • Stephen Johnson: We’re overjoyed to be 5-1

    Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson talks about the 40-34 win over Missouri which improved UK to 5-1 on the season.

Stephen Johnson: We’re overjoyed to be 5-1

Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson talks about the 40-34 win over Missouri which improved UK to 5-1 on the season.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

  • UK's Matt House: Variety of things led to Missouri’s deep balls

    Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House talks about Missouri’s long completions. The Tigers completed four passes of 48 yards or more.

UK's Matt House: Variety of things led to Missouri’s deep balls

Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House talks about Missouri’s long completions. The Tigers completed four passes of 48 yards or more.

John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

  • UK celebrates 40-34 win over Missouri

    UK football team finishes the game at Kroger Field beating Missouri with a 40-34 score.

UK celebrates 40-34 win over Missouri

UK football team finishes the game at Kroger Field beating Missouri with a 40-34 score.

Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

  • Your new UK homecoming king and queen are...

    Wes Taylor and Jada Linton were crowned UK 2017 homecoming king and queen during halftime of the UK football game against Missouri.

Your new UK homecoming king and queen are...

Wes Taylor and Jada Linton were crowned UK 2017 homecoming king and queen during halftime of the UK football game against Missouri.

Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

  • Kentucky football's Cat Walk ahead of Missouri game

    UK football team greets fans with hugs and high-fives as they walk the catwalk in front of Kroger Field before they face Missouri team.

Kentucky football's Cat Walk ahead of Missouri game

UK football team greets fans with hugs and high-fives as they walk the catwalk in front of Kroger Field before they face Missouri team.

Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader

