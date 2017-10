Reaction from coaches and players after Saturday's Kentucky football victory over Missouri at Kroger Field. The Wildcats held on for a 40-34 victory to improve to 5-1:

Mark Stoops: I’m gonna pull a Mike Leach right now After the 40-34 win over Missouri, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops talked about his high school coach Don Bucci, who was at the game. Mark Stoops: I’m gonna pull a Mike Leach right now After the 40-34 win over Missouri, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops talked about his high school coach Don Bucci, who was at the game. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Mark Stoops credits Dean Hood for fake punt call Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops credited special teams coordinator Dean Hood with the fake punt call that resulted in Kash Daniels picking up a key first down in the fourth quarter. Mark Stoops credits Dean Hood for fake punt call Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops credited special teams coordinator Dean Hood with the fake punt call that resulted in Kash Daniels picking up a key first down in the fourth quarter. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

UK's Matt House: Variety of things led to Missouri’s deep balls Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House talks about Missouri’s long completions. The Tigers completed four passes of 48 yards or more. UK's Matt House: Variety of things led to Missouri’s deep balls Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House talks about Missouri’s long completions. The Tigers completed four passes of 48 yards or more. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Stephen Johnson: We’re overjoyed to be 5-1 Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson talks about the 40-34 win over Missouri which improved UK to 5-1 on the season. Stephen Johnson: We’re overjoyed to be 5-1 Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson talks about the 40-34 win over Missouri which improved UK to 5-1 on the season. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Mark Stoops addresses Luke Wright situation, talks about win Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops updates media on the condition of quarterback Luke Wright, who collapsed on sideline during game with Missouri. Stoops also talks about UK’s 40-34 win. Mark Stoops addresses Luke Wright situation, talks about win Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops updates media on the condition of quarterback Luke Wright, who collapsed on sideline during game with Missouri. Stoops also talks about UK’s 40-34 win. John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com

Your new UK homecoming king and queen are... Wes Taylor and Jada Linton were crowned UK 2017 homecoming king and queen during halftime of the UK football game against Missouri. Your new UK homecoming king and queen are... Wes Taylor and Jada Linton were crowned UK 2017 homecoming king and queen during halftime of the UK football game against Missouri. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com