Key numbers from Kentucky’s football win over Missouri

Numbers of note from Kentucky’s 40-34 victory over Missouri at Kroger Field on Saturday night:
7.6
Kentucky’s average margin of victory in its five wins this season. The Cats have defeated Southern Mississippi 24-17, Eastern Kentucky 27-16, South Carolina 23-13, Eastern Michigan 24-20 and Missouri 40-34. The Wildcats’ only loss was a one-point game, 28-27 to Florida.
5-1
Kentucky is off to a 5-1 start for the second time under head coach Mark Stoops. The Wildcats also opened the 2014 season by winning five of their first six but went on to lose their final six games and finish 5-7.
4
Field goals Saturday night by Kentucky’s Austin MacGinnis. The UK place-kicker, who became the school’s all-time leading football scorer Saturday, made kicks from 21, 35, 53 and 20 yards.
1,054
Yards of total offense generated by Kentucky and Missouri on Saturday night. The Tigers outgained the Wildcats 568-486. Each team ran 76 offensive plays.
2
Turnovers committed by Missouri on Saturday night. The Wildcats turned the ball over once. A key reason Kentucky is 5-1 is the turnover battle. The Wildcats have lost the ball five times compared to 13 by their opponents this season.
36:09
Kentucky’s time of possession Saturday night. That should have led to a more convincing victory but the Wildcats were victimized by several quick strikes from the Missouri passing game.
7
Catches by Kentucky senior wide receiver Garrett Johnson on Saturday night. Johnson leads the Wildcats with 27 receptions this season, 17 more than his closest rival on the team.
117
Rushing yards by Kentucky running back Benny Snell on Saturday night, the bulk coming on a 71-yard TD gallop in the second quarter. Snell has 523 yards through six games, putting the sophomore on pace for a second consecutive 1,000-yard season.
63.9
Completion percentage this season for Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson, who hit on 54.7 percent of his throws last season. Johnson was 22-for-36 for 298 yards with two TDs and one interception Saturday.
3:50
In hours and minutes, the total time it took to play Saturday night’s game.
57,476
Attendance at Kroger Field on Saturday night.
