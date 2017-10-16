Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has his Wildcats off to a 5-1 start in 2017.
UK Football

Watch: Mark Stoops discusses Saturday’s game at Mississippi State

Herald-Leader Staff Report

October 16, 2017 11:40 AM

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss this Saturday’s game against Mississippi State at Starkville, Miss.

You can watch a replay of Stoops’ news conference here:

The Wildcats (5-1 overall, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) take on Mississippi State (4-2, 1-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Kentucky has posted conference wins over South Carolina and Missouri and lost in the league to Missouri. The Wildcats have non-conference wins over Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky and Eastern Michigan.

Mississippi State’s SEC win was a 37-7 rout of LSU. Since then, the Bulldogs have lost conference games at Georgia and Auburn. MSU has non-conference wins over Charleston Southern, Louisiana Tech and BYU.

