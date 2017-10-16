Watch: Mark Stoops discusses Saturday’s game at Mississippi State

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss this Saturday’s game against Mississippi State at Starkville, Miss.
You can watch a replay of Stoops’ news conference here:
The Wildcats (5-1 overall, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) take on Mississippi State (4-2, 1-2) at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Kentucky has posted conference wins over South Carolina and Missouri and lost in the league to Missouri. The Wildcats have non-conference wins over Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky and Eastern Michigan.
Mississippi State’s SEC win was a 37-7 rout of LSU. Since then, the Bulldogs have lost conference games at Georgia and Auburn. MSU has non-conference wins over Charleston Southern, Louisiana Tech and BYU.
