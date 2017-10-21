Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference entering Saturday’s game. Mississippi State is 4-2 and 1-2.
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference entering Saturday’s game. Mississippi State is 4-2 and 1-2. David Stephenson AP
UK Football

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Mississippi State game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

October 21, 2017 12:40 PM

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Mississippi State football game:

Game time is 4 p.m. at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

TELEVISION

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Andre Ware, analyst; Olivia Harlan, sideline reporter

Where to find SEC Network:

▪ Spectrum Cable: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 516/517/518, 79/417/80 or 76/796/77. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.

▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.

▪ DirecTV: Channel 611

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 145

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Dick Gabriel

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @jenheraldleader, @johnclayiv, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Game program: View UK football’s official digital game-day guide.

Where things stand: View the Southeastern Conference standings

