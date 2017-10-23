Watch live at noon: Mark Stoops discusses UK loss, looks ahead to Tennessee game

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was to meet with the media Monday at noon to discuss this Saturday’s game against Tennessee at Kroger Field and look back on last Saturday’s 45-7 loss at Mississippi State.
You can watch Stoops’ news conference here:
The Wildcats (5-2 overall, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) take on Tennessee (3-4, 0-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Kentucky has posted conference wins over South Carolina and Missouri and lost in the league to Missouri and Mississippi State. The Wildcats have non-conference wins over Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky and Eastern Michigan.
Tennessee has lost all four of its league games — to Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama. The Volunteers have won all three of their non-conference games — over Georgia Tech, Indiana State and Massachusetts.
Comments