Kickoff time, TV set for Kentucky’s Nov. 4 football game vs. Ole Miss

The University of Kentucky’s home football game against Mississippi on Nov. 4 will kick off at 4 p.m. and be televised on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
Ole Miss (3-4 overall, 1-3 SEC) is coming off a 40-24 loss to visiting LSU this past Saturday. The Rebels have beaten South Alabama, Tennessee-Martin and Vanderbilt and lost to California, Alabama, Auburn and LSU. Ole Miss plays host to Arkansas this Saturday.
Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) is coming off a 45-7 loss at Mississippi State this past Saturday. The Wildcats have beaten Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky, South Carolina, Eastern Michigan and Missouri and lost to Florida and Mississippi State. Kentucky plays host to Tennessee this Saturday.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series against Kentucky 27-14-1. UK won the teams’ most recent meeting, 30-13, on Nov. 5, 2011, in Lexington.
Click here to view the Wildcats’ complete 2017 schedule.
Comments