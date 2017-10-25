UK assistant coach explains yelling in Cats’ locker room after loss at Mississippi State

University of Kentucky tight ends coach Vince Marrow called his profanity-laced tirade in the locker room after theWildcats’ 45-7 loss at Mississippi State last Saturday simply “a heated moment.”
The visitor’s locker room was on the other side of the wall from where Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops was holding his postgame news conference on Saturday.
Marrow clearly could be heard yelling at several players, but it wasn’t clear what the shouting was about nor whom the coach was addressing.
The shouting caused a brief halt in Stoops’ question-and-answer session.
“Sorry, I’m a little bit distracted,” Stoops said, instructing a Kentucky sports information official to quiet Marrow down.
“Didn’t know you guys were that close to the locker room, I can tell you that,” Marrow said on Wednesday when asked about it. “If you’ve ever been in a football locker room, it was one of them deals. Love this team. Love our players.”
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Comments