Former UK football coach says ‘Just get the win’ against TN
Former UK football coach speaks to media at the Kroger Field locker room about the current football team's recet games and what he wants to see with this weekend's match. ‘I wanna see a win against Tennessee.’
Marcus Dorseymdorsey@herald-leader.com
More Videos
1:59
Former UK football coach says ‘Just get the win’ against TN
1:11
Cats working to find ways for C.J. Conrad to be productive again
1:08
Kentucky’s Eddie Gran has a message for his critics
1:45
Eddie Gran: You never think you’re going to get waxed
1:08
Kentucky football had no answer for Nick Fitzgerald
1:46
Kentucky players searching for answers after 38-point loss
2:04
Debating the third-down risk that backfired on UK football
1:05
Stoops on blowout loss at Mississippi State: Not acceptable
0:46
The Cat Walk for UK-Mississippi State football
1:43
Courtney Love surprised with Allstate Good Works Team award
0:48
Stephen Johnson: Stuff is in the works for Lynn Bowden
0:46
It’s all about full potential for UK football's Drake Jackson
0:57
Benny Snell: It’s unbelievable that UK football isn’t ranked