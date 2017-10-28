Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops’ Wildcats are 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the SEC entering Saturday night’s home game against Tennessee.
UK Football

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Tennessee football game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

October 28, 2017 6:07 PM

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Tennessee football game:

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

TELEVISION

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jordan Rodgers, analyst; Cole Cubelic, sideline reporter

Where to find SEC Network:

▪ Spectrum Cable: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 516/517/518, 79/417/80 or 76/796/77. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.

▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.

▪ DirecTV: Channel 611

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 119

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Dick Gabriel

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @jenheraldleader, @johnclayiv, @markcstory, @benrobertshl, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Game program: View UK football’s official digital game-day guide.

Where things stand: View the Southeastern Conference standings

Watch UK’s official pregame show, which was to go live at 5:30 p.m. (Video courtesy of UK Sports Network):

