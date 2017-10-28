Star UK quarterback recruit makes it to Lexington for Kentucky-Tennessee game

Four-star quarterback Jarren Williams is still being recruited by other schools, but he’s currently committed to Kentucky and showed up in Lexington, as planned, for Saturday night’s UK-Tennessee game.
Williams — a 6-foot-2 prospect from Lawrenceville, Ga. — was spotted on the field before the game, chatting with lead recruiter Vince Marrow and UK tight end commitments Brenden Bates and Keaton Upshaw. Williams, wearing a blue and white UK hat, and the group watched the Wildcats warm up before the start of the game against the Volunteers.
Though Williams has repeatedly said that he’s committed to the Wildcats, his father told SEC Country this week that they are listening to recruiting pitches from other schools, including Alabama and Ohio State, two programs that have been linked to Williams’ recruitment in recent weeks.
Williams has been committed to UK since May after backing out of a previous commitment to the Wildcats the month before. He is planning to enroll in college in January and take part in spring practice.
This is the first recruiting cycle where high school seniors will be allowed to officially sign with the college of their choice before the regular national signing day in February. The early signing period this year is set for Dec. 20-22.
247Sports ranks Williams as the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback nationally and the No. 151 overall prospect in the 2018 class. He had previously planned to visit UK for the team’s games against Florida and Missouri, but he didn’t make either trip.
