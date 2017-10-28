Key numbers from Kentucky’s football win over Tennessee

Numbers of note from Kentucky’s 29-26 victory over Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday night:

33

Seconds remaining in the game when Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson dived across the goal line to score the winning touchdown.

72

Yards Kentucky covered on the game-winning drive, in 10 plays. The Cats ran the ball eight times and passed twice on the drive. Johnson raced 11 yards around right end for the winning points.

6-2

Kentucky’s record with four games remaining in the regular season. Victory No. 6 earned Kentucky bowl eligibility for the second time in the Mark Stoops era.

4

The number of fumbles Kentucky lost on Saturday night. The Wildcats’ defense stepped up and prevented Tennessee from scoring a touchdown on any of those ensuing possessions. The last time Kentucky committed four turnovers and won was a victory over Arkansas in 2008.

180

Yards rushing for sophomore running back Benny Snell, one week after Snell was limited to 18 yards in a 45-7 loss at Mississippi State. Snell’s career best was his 192 yards against Missouri last season.

21:35

Kentucky’s total time of possession Saturday night, compared to 38:25 for the Volunteers. Kentucky was outgained 445-371 in yardage and committed four turnovers but somehow found a way to win.

57,543

Attendance at Kroger Field on Saturday night, an impressive showing considering the weather and the fact UK was coming off a dispiriting loss at Mississippi State last weekend

37

Temperature when the game concluded, with snow flurries flying.

82

Kentucky’s passing yardage Saturday night. The Cats rushed for 289.

6

Field goal attempts by Tennessee. The Volunteers made four of them.

7

Quarterback sacks by the Kentucky defense. The Wildcats’ defense allowed 203 yards rushing and 242 yards passing and were on the field for most of the night but repeatedly made stops when the team had to have them.

13-5

Kentucky’s record over its last 18 regular-season games. This is the first time UK has won 13 out of 18 games since a stretch from 1976-78 in which UK went 13-4-1.

9-2

Kentucky’s record in its past 11 home games.

13

Tackles by Kentucky linebacker Jordan Jones on Saturday, a game high. He had one sack and two tackles for loss.