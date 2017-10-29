Photo gallery: Kentucky-Tennessee football

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops celebrates following their 29-26 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) sacked by Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Joshua Paschal (4) and Kentucky Wildcats defensive end T.J. Carter (90) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) greets fans along the Cat Walk before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) drops back to pass the ball during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Fans cheer as players participate participate in the Cat Walk before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones reacts during a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) greets fans during the Cat Walk before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) is greeted in the end zone by Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Blake Bone (6) Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Kayaune Ross (19) and Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Garrett Johnson (9) following his touchdown in the fourth quarter during their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Tyler Pack (91) celebrates as the clock runs out in the fourth quarter of their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Blake Bone (6) misses a pass with pressure from Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Micah Abernathy (22) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky fans gather under blankets before a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Lonnie Johnson (6) and Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Denzil Ware (35) bring down Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. A face masking penalty was charged against Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Denzil Ware (35)
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Charles Moushey (84) celebrates as officials break up a fight on the field during their game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Former Kentucky head coach Rich Brooks, left, and current Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops greet fans along the Cat Walk before a game against Tennessee at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scores a touchdown past Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Nigel Warrior (18) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) celebrates a touchdown with Kentucky Wildcats tight end C.J. Conrad (87) during their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops watches from the sidelines during their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) carries the ball during a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
The Kentucky Wildcats take the field for their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Drew Barker (7) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Rashaan Gaulden (7) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Denzil Ware (35) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Joshua Paschal (4) celebrate in the fourth quarter during their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is congratulated by University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto following their 29-26 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) attempts to block a field goal attempt from Tennessee Volunteers place kicker Brent Cimaglia (30) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops celebrates with assistant coach Eddie Gran following their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Former UK head football coach Rich Brooks on the field before a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Tavin Richardson (11) completes a pass against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Shaq Wiggins (6) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones speaks with Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops before their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
A Kentucky fan wears a shirt reading "Fire Butch Jones" during a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Jordan Griffin (3) and Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (7) stop Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jeff George (19) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcat fans cheer in the stands during their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Tavin Richardson (11) misses a pass with pressure from Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Justin Martin (8) and Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Micah Abernathy (22) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) runs the ball past Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Colton Jumper (53) and Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Nigel Warrior (18) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) celebrates with Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Luke Wright (14) during their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops yells down field during their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Alex Slitz
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) celebrates with University of Kentucky baseball coach Nick Mingione following their 29-26 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Alex Slitz
Former Coach Rich Brooks and players before UK hosted Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) celebrated a long run during the first half as UK hosted Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scored the first touchdown for UK as UK hosted Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scored the first touchdown for UK as UK hosted Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
A scrum broke out during a kick off as UK hosted Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrated as UK hosted Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) as UK hosted Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) ran the ball as UK hosted Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) took the snap and completed a pass as UK hosted Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Tavin Richardson (11) caught a pass from Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) as UK hosted Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) was greeted by Eddie Gran after scoring as UK hosted Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) touchdown made it 27-26 as UK hosted Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) touchdown made it 27-26 as UK hosted Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) returned the opening kickoff as host UK defeated Tennessee 29-26 at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky beat Tennessee 29-26.
Mark Mahan
The Dance Cats performed to Michal Jackson's Thriller as host UK defeated Tennessee 29-26 at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) was chased by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Justin Martin (8) as host UK defeated Tennessee 29-26 at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Drew Barker (7) warmed up as Stephen Johnson (15) was attended to by trainers as host UK defeated Tennessee 29-26 at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Drew Barker (7) handed the ball to Sihiem King (22) as host UK defeated Tennessee 29-26 at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Drew Barker (7) fumbled the ball as host UK defeated Tennessee 29-26 at Kroger Field on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
UK QB Stephen Johnson takes off on his 11-yard winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
UK QB Stephen Johnson goes airborne toward the goal line for the winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
Stephen Johnson crosses the goal line for the winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
Stephen Johnson lands in the end zone for the winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
WR Charles Walker tosses the ball to QB Stephen Johnson in a two point conversion play after the winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
UK QB Stephen Johnson throws for a two point conversion after the winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
Benny Snell, Jr. hauls in a pass for a two point conversion after the winning touchdown during the fourth quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
Benny Snell, Jr. crosses the goal line for a two point conversion to end the scoring during the fourth quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
Former UK Head Coach Rich Brooks greets former players prior to the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
Benny Snell, Jr. scores on a two-yard run during the second quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
Officials break up a skirmish during the first quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
UK Head Coach during the first quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
UT Head Coach displays his emotion after a touchdown was called back due to a holding call during the first quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
TE CJ Conrad leads Benny Snell, Jr. to the end zone during the second quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
UK WR Blake Bone takes off after a reception during the first quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
UK RB Benny Snell, Jr. hurdles a defender during the first quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
UK RB Benny Snell, Jr. breaks a long run during the first quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
Former UK Captain linebacker Wesley Woodyard fires up the crowd during halftime of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
Former UK Head Coach Rich Brooks is cheered by his former bowl teams during a reunion at halftime of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
UT FS Micah Abernathy breaks up a pass intended for UK WR Blake Bone during the second quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
UK President Eli Capiluto cheers the Wildcats during their winning drive the fourth quarter of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
Uk Head Coach Mark Stoops sets his defense during UT's final drive of the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
UK Head Coach Mark Stoops is congratulated by UT Head Coach Butch Jones after the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
UK Athletic administrator Rock Oliver celebrates with Kendall Randolph after winning the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
UK RB Benny Snell, Jr. celebrates with his father, Ben Snell, Sr. after the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver
Benny Snell, Jr. leaves the stands after celebrating with his mother, April, and father, Ben Snell, Sr. after winning the UK-Tennessee football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday October 28, 2017.
Ken Weaver