Watch: Mark Stoops discusses UK win, looks ahead to Ole Miss game

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss this Saturday’s game against Mississippi at Kroger Field and look back on last Saturday’s 29-26 last-minute win over Tennessee.
You can watch a replay of Stoops’ news conference here:
The Wildcats (6-2 overall, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) take on Mississippi (3-5, 1-4) at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Kentucky has posted conference wins over South Carolina, Missouri and Tennessee and lost in the league to Florida and Mississippi State. The Wildcats have non-conference wins over Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky and Eastern Michigan.
Ole Miss has lost SEC games to Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Arkansas and has beaten Vanderbilt. Outside the conference, the Rebels have beaten South Alabama and Tennessee-Martin and lost to California.
