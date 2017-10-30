QB Johnson ‘beat up pretty good’ but expected to play vs. Ole Miss, Stoops says

Despite suffering a painful left shoulder injury against Tennessee on Saturday against Tennessee, Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson will be able to play against Ole Miss.
At his weekly news conference, Cats Coach Mark Stoops said Johnson will be held out of practice on Monday and Tuesday, but will be fine to play moving forward.
The head coach saw the quarterback, who scored the game-winner on Saturday, in the facility getting treatment on Sunday and noted that “he was beat up pretty good.”
Johnson had a large ice pack on his left shoulder and a sling on his left arm after the 29-26 victory over the Volunteers.
Other news and notes from the news conference and depth chart include:
Cornerback Chris Westry, who has started every game of his Kentucky career, was moved to second string at that spot behind junior college transfer Lonnie Johnson.
“We need Chris to get playing well and playing better,” Stoops said of Westry. The coach also noted that Johnson provides a “toughness about him that I really like.”
• Quinton Bohanna moved into the top spot at nose guard, with Stoops saying the freshman “did well in all phases” against Tennessee. “He was physical and played with great effort.”
• For his 13-tackle effort against Tennessee, linebacker Jordan Jones was named the Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week. Benny Snell, who had 180 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday, was named SEC co-Offensive Player of the Week.
Jennifer Smith: 859-231-3241, @jenheraldleader
Comments