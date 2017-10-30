Kickoff time, TV set for Kentucky’s Nov. 11 football game at Vanderbilt

The University of Kentucky’s football game at Vanderbilt on Nov. 11 will kick off at 4 p.m. (EST) and be televised on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
Vanderbilt (3-5 overall, 0-5 SEC) is coming off a 34-27 loss at South Carolina this past Saturday. The Commodores opened the season by beating Middle Tennessee State, Alabama A&M and Kansas State in succession but have lost five in a row since then — to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina. Vanderbilt plays host to Western Kentucky this Saturday.
Kentucky (6-2, 3-2) is coming off a 29-26 home win over Tennessee this past Saturday. The Wildcats have beaten Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky, South Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Missouri and Tennessee and lost to Florida and Mississippi State. Kentucky plays host to Mississippi this Saturday.
Kentucky leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt, 43-42-4. UK won the teams’ most recent meeting, 20-13, on Oct. 8, 2016, in Lexington.
