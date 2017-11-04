More Videos

  • Kentucky football heads to the stadium to take on Ole Miss

    UK football team and coach Mark Stoops during the Cat Walk before the Mississippi game on November 4, 2017.

UK football team and coach Mark Stoops during the Cat Walk before the Mississippi game on November 4, 2017. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com
UK Football

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Ole Miss game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 04, 2017 2:20 PM

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Mississippi football game:

Game time is 4 p.m. at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

TELEVISION

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Dave Neal, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb; analyst; Dawn Davenport, sideline reporter.

Where to find SEC Network:

▪ Spectrum Cable: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 516/517/518, 79/417/80 or 76/796/77. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.

▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.

▪ DirecTV: Channel 611

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 192, Sirius Channel 157

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Dick Gabriel

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @jenheraldleader, @johnclayiv, @markcstory, @benrobertshl, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Game program: View UK football’s official digital game-day guide.

Where things stand: View the Southeastern Conference standings

Watch UK’s official pregame show, which was to go live at 2 p.m. (Video courtesy of UK Sports Network):

