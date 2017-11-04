See how fans on Twitter reacted after Kentucky’s latest heartbreaking loss

Kentucky’s 37-34 loss to Mississippi on Saturday, which was decided on a Rebels touchdown with five seconds remaining, added another chapter to the Wildcats’ enduring story of football heartbreak.
Following is a look at how several fans reacted to the defeat on Twitter.
I’m so tired of this same feeling of being kicked in the stomach. What will it take to bust thru a ceiling of mediocrity? #BBN— Chris Meade (@BigEasyCat) November 5, 2017
Mark Stoops: Above average recruiter -- below average coach. That's our issue. #BBN— Eric Snyder (@soakedinblue) November 5, 2017
CJ Conrad and Eddie Gran sharing the same emotions as all of the Big Blue Nation. #BBN #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/9iMN5gS5Mt— Andrew Bishop (@andrewbishup) November 4, 2017
Amazing how quickly "fans" jump on/off the UK football bandwagon. #BBN— Bradley Stevenson (@bss1974) November 4, 2017
Yous guys keep your heads up! ...even when the haterade is flowing... Got 3 more ahead, shake it off and focus! #BBN #Cats4Life— J Fiver (@jonny_5s_alive) November 5, 2017
OK #BBN we are all disappointed, but let’s pick ourselves up and support this team to beat Vandy!— AZ UK Wildcat (@CalifUKWildcat) November 5, 2017
I'm honestly not even mad. Played well for the most part, did what it took to win, just beaten on a great play. Proud of our boys #BBN— Chazz Griffith (@CGriffith107) November 4, 2017
This is just like the Florida game. This was just given away. You can’t not play a quarter and expect to win. #BBN— becca_63 (@becca_63) November 4, 2017
Everybody's frustrated, & a lot of fans bashing the coaches, but we are having a great season! Love this team! They play w/a lot of ! #BBN— Heather Bartley (@KYgal_Heather) November 4, 2017
On my way home from the game and I’m still upset. No way we should have lost this game. I love Stoops but this on his coaches.#BBN— Jason Hurst (@jasonhurst25) November 4, 2017
Up by 10 points and you start playing conservative. How many times will Gran screw us over this conservative football! I’m sick of it! #BBN— Trey UK (6-3) (@treycarroll23) November 4, 2017
The one thing I can say about every game this year, win or loss, the players have played with determination and heart. #BBN— DO SOMETHING! (@RLElam) November 4, 2017
Comments