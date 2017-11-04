Photo gallery: UK-Ole Miss football

Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) appears dejected as the Mississippi Rebels celebrate following their last touchdown and point after during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) with Mitch Barnhart after UK lost to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Garrett Johnson (9) is stopped by Mississippi Rebels defensive back A.J. Moore (30) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) runs the ball past Mississippi Rebel defenders during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) is pushed out of bounds just short of the end zone by Mississippi Rebels defensive back C.J. Moore (26) Mississippi Rebels defensive end Marquis Haynes (38) and Mississippi Rebels defensive back Zedrick Woods (36) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) is stopped by Mississippi Rebels defensive back C.J. Moore (26) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scores a touchdown past Mississippi Rebels linebacker Tayler Polk (24) Mississippi Rebels defensive end Ryder Anderson (89) and Mississippi Rebels linebacker DeMarquis Gates (3) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Members of the Kentucky Wildcat Marching Band are seen reflected in a mellophone before a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Mississippi Rebels game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Kendall Randolph (5) recovers a fumble from Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (10) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) is tripped up by Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Benito Jones during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky beat 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Sihiem King (22) is brought down by a host of Mississippi Rebel defenders during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) passes the ball between Mississippi Rebel defenders during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats tight end C.J. Conrad (87) runs the ball past Mississippi Rebels linebacker Willie Hibbler (17) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Denzil Ware (35) sacks Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (10) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scores a touchdown past Mississippi Rebels defenders during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
\Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops celebrates after a touchdown during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scored the first touchdown of the game as UK hosted Ole Miss at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scored his second touchdown of the first half as UK hosted Ole Miss at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scored his second touchdown of the first half as UK hosted Ole Miss at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scored his second touchdown of the first half and celebrated with George Asafo-Adjei (64) and Greg Hart (85) as UK hosted Ole Miss at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.as UK hosted Ole Miss at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scored his second touchdown of the first half and celebrated with Greg Hart (85) as UK hosted Ole Miss at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Lonnie Johnson (6) defended Ole Miss D.K. Metcalf for the winning touchdown as UK lost to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops reacted to Ole Miss scoring the winning touchdown as UK lost to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
A Fan after UK lost to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops after UK lost to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scored to give UK the lead 34-30. UK lost to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) Ran as UK lost to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) walks off the field following their 37-34 loss to the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) runs the ball past Mississippi Rebels defensive back C.J. Hampton (4) and Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Breeland Speaks (9) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) and Kentucky Wildcats nose tackle Matt Elam (69) greet fans during the Cat Walk before a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
A Kentucky fan watches from the stands late in the fourth quarter during a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Austin MacGinnis (99) kicks a 36 yard field goal during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
The Kentucky Wildcat rallies the crowd before a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Isaiah Epps (81) reacts after he misses a pass broken up by Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jaylon Jones (31) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) greets fans along the Cat Walk before a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) speaks with Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (10) after their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops greets fans during the Cat Walk before a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops watches a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) reacts late in the fourth quarter during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) completes catches a pass past Mississippi Rebels defensive back Myles Hartsfield (15) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops looks towards the scoreboard during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (10) passes the ball with pressure from Kentucky Wildcats safety Darius West (25) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) runs the ball past Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Herbert Moore (99) and Mississippi Rebels linebacker DeMarquis Gates (3) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrate during their game against the Mississippi Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Mississippi beat Kentucky 37-34.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) ran as UK lost to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) as UK lost to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) celebrated a play for a loss of yards as UK lost to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) and Courtney Love (51) as UK lost to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats safety Marcus Walker (16) just missed as UK lost to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
UK's Offensive Coordinator Eddie Gran after UK lost to Ole Miss 37-34 at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 4, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
