Bowl projections for UK football team after Saturday’s loss to Mississippi

The Kentucky football team suffered what Coach Mark Stoops referred to as a “very devastating” loss to Mississippi on Saturday night, losing the game 37-34 on a Rebels’ touchdown with just five seconds left.

The defeat dropped UK to 6-3 on the season and 3-3 in league play, but — on a positive note — the Cats already clinched bowl eligibility for the second straight season with the previous week’s victory over Tennessee.

One of the Southeastern Conference-affiliated “Pool of Six” bowls looks to be the most likely outcome for the Cats’ season with games against Vanderbilt, Georgia and Louisville remaining on the schedule.

A primer on those six bowl games:

▪ Outback Bowl: SEC vs. Big Ten in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 1 (noon on ESPN2).

▪ TaxSlayer Bowl: SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 30 (noon on ESPN)

▪ Music City Bowl: SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten in Nashville on Dec. 29 (4:30 p.m. on ESPN)

▪ Texas Bowl: SEC vs. Big 12 in Houston on Dec. 27 (9 p.m. on ESPN)

▪ Belk Bowl: SEC vs. ACC in Charlotte on Dec. 29 (1 p.m. on ESPN)

▪ Liberty Bowl: SEC vs. Big 12 in Memphis on Dec. 30 (12:30 p.m. on ABC)

Bowl assignments will be announced on Dec. 3.

Here’s a rundown of where national websites are projecting UK following Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss:

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: vs. Iowa in the Music City Bowl

ESPN’s David Hale: vs. Virginia in the Belk Bowl

CBS Sports: vs. Texas in the Liberty Bowl

Sports Illustrated: vs. Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl

SB Nation: vs. N.C. State in the TaxSlayer Bowl