Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are 6-3 this fall with three regular-season games left.
Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are 6-3 this fall with three regular-season games left. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats are 6-3 this fall with three regular-season games left. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

UK Football

Bowl projections for UK football team after Saturday’s loss to Mississippi

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

November 05, 2017 12:31 PM

The Kentucky football team suffered what Coach Mark Stoops referred to as a “very devastating” loss to Mississippi on Saturday night, losing the game 37-34 on a Rebels’ touchdown with just five seconds left.

The defeat dropped UK to 6-3 on the season and 3-3 in league play, but — on a positive note — the Cats already clinched bowl eligibility for the second straight season with the previous week’s victory over Tennessee.

One of the Southeastern Conference-affiliated “Pool of Six” bowls looks to be the most likely outcome for the Cats’ season with games against Vanderbilt, Georgia and Louisville remaining on the schedule.

A primer on those six bowl games:

▪  Outback Bowl: SEC vs. Big Ten in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 1 (noon on ESPN2).

▪  TaxSlayer Bowl: SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 30 (noon on ESPN)

▪  Music City Bowl: SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten in Nashville on Dec. 29 (4:30 p.m. on ESPN)

▪  Texas Bowl: SEC vs. Big 12 in Houston on Dec. 27 (9 p.m. on ESPN)

▪  Belk Bowl: SEC vs. ACC in Charlotte on Dec. 29 (1 p.m. on ESPN)

▪  Liberty Bowl: SEC vs. Big 12 in Memphis on Dec. 30 (12:30 p.m. on ABC)

Bowl assignments will be announced on Dec. 3.

Here’s a rundown of where national websites are projecting UK following Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss:

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: vs. Iowa in the Music City Bowl

ESPN’s David Hale: vs. Virginia in the Belk Bowl

CBS Sports: vs. Texas in the Liberty Bowl

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Sports Illustrated: vs. Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl

SB Nation: vs. N.C. State in the TaxSlayer Bowl

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track 1:18

Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track

Pause
Josh Allen thought UK football had it won 0:45

Josh Allen thought UK football had it won

Mark Stoops describes coverage on final play vs. Ole Miss 1:01

Mark Stoops describes coverage on final play vs. Ole Miss

UK football falls to Ole Miss 37-34 0:42

UK football falls to Ole Miss 37-34

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 2:44

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'

All the penalty kicks in West Jessamine’s title win 1:49

All the penalty kicks in West Jessamine’s title win

Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not' 0:14

Will Jeff Hoover resign as Speaker of the House? 'Absolutely not'

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 2:53

Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable'

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 0:26

Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

  • Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track

    Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson talks to media after 37-34 loss to Ole Miss.

Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track

View More Video