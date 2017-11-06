Watch: Mark Stoops discusses UK loss, looks ahead to Vanderbilt game

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops met with the media Monday afternoon to discuss this Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt and look back on last Saturday’s 37-34 last-minute loss to Mississippi.
You can watch a replay of Stoops’ news conference here:
The Wildcats (6-3 overall, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) visit Vanderbilt (4-5, 0-5) at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
Kentucky has posted conference wins over South Carolina, Missouri and Tennessee and lost in the league to Florida, Mississippi State and Mississippi. The Wildcats have non-conference wins over Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky and Eastern Michigan.
Vanderbilt has lost all five of its SEC games — to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina. The Commodores have won all four of their non-conference games — over Middle Tennessee State, Alabama A&M, Kansas State and Western Kentucky.
