Kickoff time, TV set for Kentucky’s Nov. 18 football game at Georgia

The University of Kentucky’s football game at Georgia on Nov. 18 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

Georgia, the No. 1-rated team in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season announced last week, is 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the SEC. The Bulldogs are coming off a 24-10 home victory over South Carolina this past Saturday. Georgia has posted SEC victories over Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Florida and South Carolina. The Bulldogs have non-conference wins over Appalachian State, Notre Dame and Samford. Georgia visits Auburn this Saturday.

Kentucky (6-3, 3-3) is coming off a 37-34 home loss to Mississippi this past Saturday. The Wildcats’ split of conference games includes victories over South Carolina, Missouri and Tennessee and losses to Florida, Mississippi State and Mississippi. UK has defeated non-conference foes Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky and Eastern Michigan. Kentucky visits Vanderbilt this Saturday.

Georgia leads the all-time series against Kentucky, 56-12-2. The Bulldogs won the teams’ most recent meeting, 27-24, on Nov. 5, 2017, in Lexington.

