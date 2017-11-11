Kentucky is 2-2 against Vanderbilt in four years under head coach Mark Stoops.
Kentucky is 2-2 against Vanderbilt in four years under head coach Mark Stoops. David Stephenson AP
Kentucky is 2-2 against Vanderbilt in four years under head coach Mark Stoops. David Stephenson AP

UK Football

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Vanderbilt game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 11, 2017 11:26 AM

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Vanderbilt football game:

Game time is 4 p.m. EST at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

TELEVISION

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Andre Ware; analyst; Olivia Harlan, sideline reporter.

Where to find SEC Network:

▪ Spectrum Cable: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 516/517/518, 79/417/80 or 76/796/77. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.

▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.

▪ DirecTV: Channel 611

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 157

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Dick Gabriel

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @jenheraldleader, @johnclayiv, @markcstory, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Game program: View UK football’s official digital game-day guide.

Where things stand: View the Southeastern Conference standings

Watch UK’s official pregame show, which was to go live at 2 p.m. (Video courtesy of UK Sports Network):

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The key to Kentucky football’s late-game drives

    Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talk about UK’s ability to produce late-game scores.

The key to Kentucky football’s late-game drives

The key to Kentucky football’s late-game drives 1:31

The key to Kentucky football’s late-game drives
Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school 1:11

Patrick Towles is helping out at a small Kentucky high school
Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track 1:18

Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track

View More Video