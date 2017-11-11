Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Vanderbilt game

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Vanderbilt football game:
Game time is 4 p.m. EST at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
TELEVISION
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Andre Ware; analyst; Olivia Harlan, sideline reporter.
Where to find SEC Network:
▪ Spectrum Cable: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 516/517/518, 79/417/80 or 76/796/77. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.
▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.
▪ DirecTV: Channel 611
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 157
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Dick Gabriel
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @jenheraldleader, @johnclayiv, @markcstory, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Game program: View UK football’s official digital game-day guide.
Where things stand: View the Southeastern Conference standings
Watch UK’s official pregame show, which was to go live at 2 p.m. (Video courtesy of UK Sports Network):
