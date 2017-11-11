Photo gallery: UK-Vanderbilt football

Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) leaps Vanderbilt Commodores safety LaDarius Wiley (5) during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) celebrates a touchdown with Kentucky Wildcats center Drake Jackson (52) during their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) drops back to pass the ball during their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Sihiem King (22) carries the ball for a touchdown past Vanderbilt Commodores defenders during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Sihiem King (22) celebrates a touchdown with teammate wide receiver Tavin Richardson (11) during their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Austin MacGinnis (99) kicks a 42-yard field goal during their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) greets the crowd after their 44-21 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scores a touchdown past Vanderbilt Commodores defenders during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops yells down field during their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamar Watson (31) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Kyle Shurmur (14) causing him to fumble the ball during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Jackie Clark, of Stanton, Ky., waits for the team while wearing UK cowboy boots before a game between Kentucky and Vanderbilt at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs the ball past Vanderbilt Commodores defenders during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) celebrates a touchdown during their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) runs the ball past Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Andre Mintze (48) during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) runs the ball past Vanderbilt Commodores defenders during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) runs the ball past Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Jordan Griffin (40) and Vanderbilt Commodores safety Ryan White (14) and during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops speaks with Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Derek Mason following their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Sihiem King (22) celebrates a touchdown with Kentucky Wildcats tight end Greg Hart (85) during their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Sihiem King (22) scores a touchdown past Vanderbilt Commodores defenders during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Sihiem King (22) runs the ball past Vanderbilt Commodores safety LaDarius Wiley (5) during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Derrick Baity (8) runs the ball down field after making an interception intended for Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Trent Sherfield (10) during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Garrett Johnson (9) runs the ball past Vanderbilt Commodores safety Ryan White (14) during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Members of the 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell present the colors before a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky cheerleaders take the field before a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (7) runs down field after intercepting the ball during their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs the ball past Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb (16) during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky fans cheer on the team during their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Kendall Randolph (5) brings down Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Kyle Shurmur (14) during their game at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Nick Haynes (68) Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (7) and Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) take the field for their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Vanderbilt 44-21.
