Bowl projections for UK football team after Saturday’s victory over Vanderbilt

The Kentucky football team got back on track Saturday with a dominant, 44-21 victory at Vanderbilt, moving the Cats to 7-3 on the season and 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference.

UK travels to Georgia on Saturday for its SEC finale before hosting Louisville on Nov. 25, the last game of the regular season. After that, it’s on to the Cats’ second consecutive bowl game.

One of the SEC-affiliated “Pool of Six” bowls still looks to be the most likely outcome for Kentucky (and it’s highly unlikely that the Cats will end up back in the TaxSlayer Bowl after playing in that one last season).

Here’s primer on the “Pool of Six” bowl games:

▪ Outback Bowl: SEC vs. Big Ten in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 1 (noon on ESPN2).

▪ TaxSlayer Bowl: SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 30 (noon on ESPN)

▪ Music City Bowl: SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten in Nashville on Dec. 29 (4:30 p.m. on ESPN)

▪ Texas Bowl: SEC vs. Big 12 in Houston on Dec. 27 (9 p.m. on ESPN)

▪ Belk Bowl: SEC vs. ACC in Charlotte on Dec. 29 (1 p.m. on ESPN)

▪ Liberty Bowl: SEC vs. Big 12 in Memphis on Dec. 30 (12:30 p.m. on ABC)

Bowl assignments will be announced on Dec. 3.

Here’s a rundown of where national websites are projecting UK following Saturday’s victory over Vanderbilt:

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: vs. Northwestern in Music City Bowl

ESPN’s David Hale: vs. Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl

Sports Illustrated: vs. Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl

CBS Sports: vs. Texas in the Liberty Bowl

SB Nation: vs. Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl