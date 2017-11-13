Watch live at noon: Mark Stoops discusses UK win, looks ahead to Georgia game

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was to meet with the media Monday at noon to discuss this Saturday’s game at Georgia and look back on last Saturday’s 44-21 victory at Vanderbilt.
You can view Stoops’ news conference here:
The Wildcats (7-3 overall, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) visit Georgia (9-1, 6-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in Athens, Ga. The game will be televised on CBS (WKYT Channel 27 in Lexington).
Kentucky has posted conference wins over South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt and lost in the league to Florida, Mississippi State and Mississippi. The Wildcats have non-conference wins over Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky and Eastern Michigan.
Georgia was undefeated and the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings before Saturday’s 40-17 loss at Auburn. The Bulldogs have conference wins over Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Florida and South Carolina. Outside the conference, they’ve defeated Appalachian State, Notre Dame and Samford.
Georgia leads the all-time series against Kentucky 56-12-2. The Bulldogs won last year’s meeting, 27-24, on Nov. 5 in Lexington.
