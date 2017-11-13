Kentucky place-kicker Austin MacGinnis (99) celebrated his game-winning 47-yard field goal that beat Louisville last season.
UK Football

Kickoff time, TV set for Kentucky’s Nov. 25 football game vs. Louisville

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 13, 2017 12:48 PM

The University of Kentucky’s football game against Louisville at Kroger Field on Nov. 25 will kick off at noon and be televised nationally on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

Louisville and Kentucky will both be bowl eligible when the game begins. The Cardinals are 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference after Saturday’s 38-21 victory over Virginia. Louisville has posted ACC victories over North Carolina, Florida State and Virginia while suffering league losses to Clemson, North Carolina State, Boston College and Wake Forest. Louisville hosts Syracuse this Saturday.

Kentucky (7-3, 4-3) is coming off a 44-21 victory at Vanderbilt this past Saturday. The Wildcats have SEC wins over South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt and league losses to Florida, Mississippi State and Mississippi. UK has defeated non-conference foes Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky and Eastern Michigan. Kentucky visits Georgia this Saturday.

Kentucky leads the all-time series against Louisville, 15-14. The Wildcats won the teams’ most recent meeting, 41-38, on Nov. 26, 2016, in Louisville.

Click here to view the Wildcats' complete 2017 schedule.

