Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Georgia football game

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Georgia football game:
Game time is 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
TELEVISION
Network: CBS (WKYT Channel 27 in the Lexington area)
Announcers: Brad Nessler, play-by-play; Gary Danielson, analyst; Allie LaForce, sideline reporter
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 138
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Dick Gabriel
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader columnist John Clay.
Live video: CBS All Access (pay)
Twitter: @jenheraldleader, @johnclayiv, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Game program: View UK football’s official digital game-day guide
Watch UK’s official pregame show, which was to go live at 1:30 p.m. (Video courtesy of UK Sports Network):
