Kentucky aims for its eighth win this season when it visits Georgia on Saturday.
UK Football

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Georgia football game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 18, 2017 11:58 AM

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Georgia football game:

Game time is 3:30 p.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

TELEVISION

Network: CBS (WKYT Channel 27 in the Lexington area)

Announcers: Brad Nessler, play-by-play; Gary Danielson, analyst; Allie LaForce, sideline reporter

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 138

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Dick Gabriel

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader columnist John Clay.

Live video: CBS All Access (pay)

Twitter: @jenheraldleader, @johnclayiv, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Game program: View UK football’s official digital game-day guide

Watch UK’s official pregame show, which was to go live at 1:30 p.m. (Video courtesy of UK Sports Network):

