Photo gallery: Kentucky-Georgia football

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) is sacked by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back A.J. Rose (10) watches from the sidelines during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) scores past Kentucky Wildcat defenders during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) is stopped by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3) game Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Reggie Carter (45) and Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Trenton Thompson (78) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Austin MacGinnis (99) kicks a field goal during their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops yells down field during their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (7) Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Joshua Paschal (4) leave the field following their 42-13 loss to Georgia during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) drops back to pass the ball during their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) runs the ball past Georgia Bulldogs defensive back J.R. Reed (20) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) intercepts the ball during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) appears dejected after being sacked during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Pilots from Robins Air Force Base fly over the field before a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) carries the ball past Kentucky Wildcats safety Darius West (25) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops, center, watches from the sidelines as Georgia Bulldogs running back Sony Michel (1) runs the ball for a touchdown during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Georgia mascot Uga walks across the field during a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) misses a pass with pressure from Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Reggie Carter (45) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) appears dejected in the fourth quarter during their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats tight end C.J. Conrad (87) is stopped by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Lorenzo Carter (7) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky cheerleaders wait on the field before a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky takes the field for their game against the Georgia Bulldogs during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Georgia mascot Uga walks across the field during a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (7) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) drops back to pass the ball during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) warms up on the field before a game at against the Georgia Bulldogs Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats fans fill a section during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) is stopped by Kentucky Wildcats safety Darius West (25) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (7) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs running back D'Andre Swift (7) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (7) celebrates with Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) after Allen intercepted the ball during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) looks for a receiver during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) returns the ball past Georgia Bulldogs place kicker David Marvin (91) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops yells down field during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) is brought down by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jamar Watson (31) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) bring down Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) carries the ball between Georgia Bulldogs defenders during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Blake Bone (6) completes a pass over Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Malkom Parrish (14) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Reggie Carter (45) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Tymere Dubose (98) fails to block a point after from Georgia Bulldogs place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) during their game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Georgia beat Kentucky 42-13.
Alex Slitz
aslitz@herald-leader.com