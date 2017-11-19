Mark Stoops and his Kentucky Wildcats lost at Georgia, 42-13, on Saturday.
UK Football

Bowl projections for UK football team after Saturday’s loss to Georgia

By Ben Roberts

broberts@herald-leader.com

November 19, 2017 05:20 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Kentucky football team had a tough trip to Athens on Saturday, losing to No. 7 Georgia, 42-13, to fall to 7-4 on the season and finish up at 4-4 in Southeastern Conference play.

UK will be back home Saturday for its regular-season finale against archrival Louisville (noon kickoff on SEC Network), then it’ll be on to bowl season.

One of the SEC-affiliated “Pool of Six” bowls still looks to be the most likely outcome for Kentucky. It’s highly unlikely that the Cats will end up back in the TaxSlayer Bowl after playing in that one last season. The Belk Bowl kicks off at the same time as the Kentucky-Louisville basketball game, meaning UK would probably like to avoid that bowl game this year.

Here’s primer on the “Pool of Six” bowls:

▪  Outback Bowl: SEC vs. Big Ten in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 1 (noon on ESPN2).

▪  TaxSlayer Bowl: SEC vs. Big Ten/ACC in Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 30 (noon on ESPN)

▪  Music City Bowl: SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten in Nashville on Dec. 29 (4:30 p.m. on ESPN)

▪  Texas Bowl: SEC vs. Big 12 in Houston on Dec. 27 (9 p.m. on ESPN)

▪  Belk Bowl: SEC vs. ACC in Charlotte on Dec. 29 (1 p.m. on ESPN)

▪  Liberty Bowl: SEC vs. Big 12 in Memphis on Dec. 30 (12:30 p.m. on ABC)

Bowl assignments will be announced on Dec. 3.

Here’s a rundown of where national websites are projecting UK following Saturday’s loss to Georgia:

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: vs. Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl

ESPN’s David Hale: vs. Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl

Sports Illustrated: vs. Northwestern in the Music City Bowl

NBC Sports: vs. Northwestern in the Music City Bowl

CBS Sports: vs. Texas in the Liberty Bowl

Orlando Sentinel: vs. Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl

SB Nation: vs. Northwestern in the Music City Bowl

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

