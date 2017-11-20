Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is 1-3 against Louisville heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Cardinals at Kroger Field.
UK Football

Watch live at noon: Mark Stoops discusses UK loss, looks ahead to Louisville game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 20, 2017 11:38 AM

University of Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops was to meet with the media Monday at noon to discuss this Saturday’s regular-season finale against Louisville and look back on last Saturday’s 42-13 loss at Georgia.

You can view Stoops’ news conference here:

The Wildcats (7-4 overall, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) host Louisville (7-4 overall, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) at noon Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Kentucky has posted conference wins over South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt and lost in the league to Florida, Mississippi State, Mississippi and Georgia. The Wildcats have non-conference wins over Southern Mississippi, Eastern Kentucky and Eastern Michigan.

Louisville has won conference games over North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia and Syracuse and enters Saturday’s contest on a two-game winning streak. The Cardinals have suffered league losses to Clemson, Boston College, North Carolina State and Wake Forest. U of L has won all three of its non-conference games, defeating Purdue, Kent State and Murray State.

Kentucky leads the all-time series against Louisville, 15-14. The Wildcats won last year’s meeting in Louisville, 41-38.

