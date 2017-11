More Videos

1:14 Containing Lamar Jackson is a tough job

1:27 Will Saturday be emotional for UK’s seniors?

0:58 Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs

1:29 Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville?

1:03 Georgia’s running backs too tough to stop

1:17 Mark Stoops: 'I was disappointed in the way we played'

0:52 UK football arrives at Sanford Stadium

0:55 Seventh win clinches contract extension for Mark Stoops

0:45 Lynn Bowden just saw blocks on 93-yard kickoff return

1:08 Kentucky football gets back on the turnover train

1:50 Benny Snell puts his name in the record books