Head coach Mark Stoops is trying to complete Kentucky’s first eight-win regular season since 1984.
UK Football

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Louisville game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 25, 2017 08:36 AM

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Louisville game for the Governor’s Cup at Kroger Field:

Game time is noon.

TELEVISION

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Andre Ware; analyst; Olivia Harlan, sideline reporter.

Where to find SEC Network:

▪ Spectrum Cable: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 516/517/518, 79/417/80 or 76/796/77. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.

▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.

▪ DirecTV: Channel 611

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 138

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach, Jeff Piecoro, Dick Gabriel

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @jenheraldleader, @johnclayiv, @markcstory, @benrobertsHL, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Game program: View UK football’s official digital game-day guide

Watch UK’s official pregame show, which was to go live at 10 a.m. (Video courtesy of UK Sports Network):

