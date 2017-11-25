Photo gallery: Kentucky-Louisville football

Officials attempt to break up a fight between Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (7) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Josh Allen (41) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops leaves the field after meeting Louisville Cardinals head coach Bobby Petrino following their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Louisville Cardinals safety Dee Smith (11) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Garrett Johnson (9) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats cheerleader participate in the Cat Walk before a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball past Kentucky Wildcats defenders during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) and defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc leave the field after Kentucky's 44-17 loss to the Louisville Cardinals during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Miranda VanHoozen, of Perrysburg, Ohio., Jewel of the Bluegrass feature twirler, performs before the Cat Walk before a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) is brought down behind the line by Louisville Cardinals linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Derrick Baity (8) Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (7) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Courtney Love (51) bring down Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Members of the Wildcat Marching band participate in the Cat Walk before a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) runs the ball past Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stacy Thomas (32) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) greets fans along the Cat Walk before a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) carries the ball past Louisville Cardinals cornerback Trumaine Washington (15) andLouisville Cardinals linebacker Stacy Thomas (32) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops yells down field during their game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) greets his mother Paula Johnson and sister Sidney Johnson before a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Louisville Cardinals defensive back Zykiesis Cannon (24) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Garrett Johnson (9) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) passes the ball during their game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops watches from the sidelines during a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) runs the ball past Louisville Cardinals defenders during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (95) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Courtney Love (51) embrace as they leave the field following their game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball past Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Courtney Love (51) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) celebrates a touchdown with Kentucky Wildcats tight end Greg Hart (85) and Kentucky Wildcats tight end Justin Rigg (83) celeduring their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) carries the ball against Louisville Cardinals safety TreSean Smith (4) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
The Kentucky Wildcats take the field for their game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Lonnie Johnson (6) stops Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) short of the goal line during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky Wildcats 44-17.
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) passes the ball over Kentucky Wildcats defenders during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky Wildcats 44-17.
Louisville Cardinals and Louisville Cardinals fans fill the stands during a game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Louisville Cardinals cornerback Jaire Alexander (10) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Blake Bone (6) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Louisville Cardinals running back Reggie Bonnafon (7) completes a pass over Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Joshua Paschal (4) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) breaks a tackle from Kentucky Wildcats defensive tackle Kordell Looney (59) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Joshua Paschal (4) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) is stopped by Louisville Cardinals linebacker Dorian Etheridge (17) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) reacts after being sacked by Louisville Cardinals linebacker Stacy Thomas (32) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Members of the Kentucky Wildcats dance team perform during a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) reacts after being taken down during a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Tavin Richardson (11) completes a pass over Louisville Cardinals cornerback Jaire Alexander (10) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Kayaune Ross (19) catches a pass during a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats place kicker Austin MacGinnis (99) reacts after making a field goal during a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) is brought down by Louisville Cardinals safety TreSean Smith (4) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) is stopped by Louisville Cardinals linebacker Dorian Etheridge (17) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) is stopped by Louisville Cardinals defensive back Zykiesis Cannon (24) and Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Eli Brown (32) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Chris Westry (21) facemasks Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops speaks with Louisville Cardinals head coach Bobby Petrino after their game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Louisville beat Kentucky 44-17.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops greets Stephen Johnson (15) on senior day as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) greets his family on senior day as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Nick Haynes (68) posed with his family on senior day as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) posed with family on senior day as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals head coach Bobby Petrino watched as they scored the first touchdown to go up 7-0 as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals running back Malik Williams (29) pushed Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) after he and Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) had words and started a scuffle between the teams as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals running back Malik Williams (29) pushed Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) after he and Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) had words and started a scuffle between the teams as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
The scuffle continued on to the field as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) looked for running room as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) ran the ball as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Offensive Coordinator Eddie Gran greets Benny Snell Jr. (26) after he scored a touchdown as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna (95) pressured Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) dropped the ball in the end zone and picked it up to run for a first down as UK gets beat 44-17 by Louisville at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) after he scored a touchdown during the 4th quarter as UK gets beat 44-17 by Louisville at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
A tuba player showed his excitement during the Catwalk before UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Coach Stoops on the field after the Catwalk before UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
The Wooks during the Catwalk before UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Senior Day as UK takes on UL at Kroger Field on Saturday Nov. 25, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson (15) scrambles for a first down away from Louisville Cardinals cornerback Trumaine Washington (15) during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) runs with the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) is tackled by Louisville Cardinals linebacker Dorian Etheridge (17) during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Taylor-Yamanoha (26) celebrates after a sack against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Joshua Paschal (4) tackles Louisville Cardinals running back Reggie Bonnafon (7) during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) avoids Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Denzil Ware (35) during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Denzil Ware (35) and linebacker Jordan Jones (34) sack Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) argues with a referee against the Louisville Cardinals during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Kentucky Wildcats defensive end Denzil Ware (35) argues with a referee and is called for a unsportsmanlike penalty against the Louisville Cardinals during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is sacked by Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (7) during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops high fives fans as he walks through the Cat Walk prior to the Governor's Cup game against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals running back Dae Williams (25) breaks a tackle from Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles away against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Michael Reaves
The Louisville Cardinals wait to take the field prior to the Governor's Cup against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Chris Westry (21) and Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (7) during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs downfield against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball chased by Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Courtney Love (51) during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Jaylen Smith (9) runs with the ball after a reception tackled by Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Jordan Jones (34) during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass under pressure from Kentucky Wildcats safety Mike Edwards (7) during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball, chased by Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Adrian Middleton (99) during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals head coach Bobby Petrino yells at his team against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Kentucky coaches separate Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Derrick Baity (8) after a fight with the Louisville Cardinals during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks for a open receiver against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) runs with the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is tackled by Kentucky Wildcats cornerback Derrick Baity (8) and linebacker Courtney Love (51) during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals running back Reggie Bonnafon (7) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick (87) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals head coach Bobby Petrino gets a ice bath after defeating Kentucky 44-17 during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals head coach Bobby Petrino celebrates with his team after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 44-17 during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals offensive lineman Lukayus McNeil (72) and offensive lineman Geron Christian (74) carry the Governor's Cup trophy after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 44-17 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Michael Reaves
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) high fives fans as he leaves the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats during the Governor's Cup at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, November 25, 2017. Louisville defeated Kentucky 44-17.
Michael Reaves
UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran enjoys a selfie with his daughters, Dillan and Lucy, prior to the UK-UofL football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Senior QB Stephen Johnson is introduced at Senior Day prior to the UK-UofL football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Senior place kicker Austin MacGinnis with his family during Senior Day prior to the UK-UofL football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Senior CB Kendall Randolph is greeted by his family during Senior Day prior to the UK-UofL football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Senior WR Charles Walker with his family prior to the UK-UofL football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Senior CB Kendall Randolph is embraced by his father prior to the UK-UofL football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
UK CB Lonnie Johnson, Jr. knocks the ball from the hands of UofL QB Lamar Jackson just short of the goal line during the first quarter of the UK-UofL football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
UofL RB Reggie Bonnafon hits the goal post while attempting to catch a pass during the first quarter of the UK-UofL football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
UK training staff att
UofL QB Lamar Jackson breaks a tackle during the second quarter of the UK-UofL football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
UofL RB Reggie Bonnafon scores on an 11-yard run during the second quarter of the UK-UofL football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
UK OLB Joshua Paschal wraps up UofL RB Reggie Bonnafon during the second quarter of the UK-UofL football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
UofL WR Dez Fitspatrick catches a 29-yard touchdown during the second quarter of the UK-UofL football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
UofL QB Lamar Jackson recovers a center snap in the endzone and runs for a first down during the third quarter of the UK-UofL football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 25, 2017.
Ken Weaver