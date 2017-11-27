Watch live at 6 p.m.: Mark Stoops’ final radio show of season

Mark Stoops hosts his final radio show of the season Monday night.
The University of Kentucky head football coach is expected to address fans’ concerns about the team’s lack of discipline during its 44-17 regular season-ending loss to Louisville at Kroger Field on Saturday. UK said Stoops changed his recruiting schedule so he could be in town for Monday’s show. It’s also possible Stoops could discuss the team’s potential bowl destination, which will not be announced officially until Sunday.
The “Paul Miller Ford Mark Stoops Show” airs at 6 p.m. on WLAP-AM 630 radio in Lexington. You can watch a livestream of the show here:
Comments