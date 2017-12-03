More Videos

2:38 Barnhart: Plenty of fans to go around for Music City Bowl and UK-Louisville basketball game

1:21 A look inside Kentucky QB battle

1:33 "Let's get eatin'" Position switch requires linebacker to bulk up.

1:08 ‘It was a quick one that’s for sure’ New Kentucky football coach describes being hired by Stoops

2:03 New Kentucky receivers coach wants players 'to be the best' they can be

0:55 Mark Stoops disappointed with no in-state signees

1:28 How did Kentucky hold off Ohio State to sign a four-star prospect?

1:00 'Getting that bond together.' New QB talks about how he's settling in at Kentucky.

0:52 Eddie Gran on Stephen Johnson: ‘He’s as tough as I’ve ever coached’

1:58 Josh Allen unsure about NFL future, reacts to Benny Snell's ejection

1:00 Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football

1:28 Stoops reacts to Snell's ejection, final play call