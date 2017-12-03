More Videos

A look inside Kentucky QB battle 81

A look inside Kentucky QB battle

Pause
'Let's get eatin'' Position switch requires linebacker to bulk up. 93

"Let's get eatin'" Position switch requires linebacker to bulk up.

‘It was a quick one that’s for sure’ New Kentucky football coach describes being hired by Stoops 68

‘It was a quick one that’s for sure’ New Kentucky football coach describes being hired by Stoops

New Kentucky receivers coach wants players 'to be the best' they can be 123

New Kentucky receivers coach wants players 'to be the best' they can be

Mark Stoops disappointed with no in-state signees 55

Mark Stoops disappointed with no in-state signees

How did Kentucky hold off Ohio State to sign a four-star prospect? 88

How did Kentucky hold off Ohio State to sign a four-star prospect?

'Getting that bond together.' New QB talks about how he's settling in at Kentucky. 60

'Getting that bond together.' New QB talks about how he's settling in at Kentucky.

Eddie Gran on Stephen Johnson: ‘He’s as tough as I’ve ever coached’ 52

Eddie Gran on Stephen Johnson: ‘He’s as tough as I’ve ever coached’

Josh Allen unsure about NFL future, reacts to Benny Snell's ejection 118

Josh Allen unsure about NFL future, reacts to Benny Snell's ejection

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football 60

Ejected from bowl game, Benny Snell says he has 'strong passion' for football

Barnhart: Plenty of fans to go around for Music City Bowl and UK-Louisville basketball game

Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart talked to the media on Sunday about the football team’s invitation to the Music City Bowl.
John Clay jclay@herald-leader.com
Cats make music in Music City

Latest News

Cats make music in Music City

Kentucky football players wrote and performed their own original song at Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville on Tuesday night. The Wildcats play in the Music City Bowl on Friday.